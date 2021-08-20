Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Affordable housing likely to become a more attractive investment

By: Kevin Oklobzija August 20, 2021 0

Proposed legislation, a late-2020 law change and a possible bump in the corporate tax rate all should turn out to be beneficial for the affordable housing industry as objectives of the Biden administration play out. When the federal corporate tax rate climbs, investment options such as Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) become more attractive. "Higher taxes drive ...

