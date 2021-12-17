Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Real Estate / Commercial Real Estate / Amazon’s new facilities on target to open in Q4 of 2022

Amazon’s new facilities on target to open in Q4 of 2022

By: Richard Moss Dick Moss December 17, 2021 0

Two new Amazon facilities just 1.2 miles apart on Rochester's west side are on schedule for the start of operations in the fourth quarter of 2022, the company says. Construction cranes surround the massive 2.6 million-square-foot warehouse and distribution center on Manitou Road in Gates, which rises six stories above the ground. The $412 million project ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo