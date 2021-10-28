Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Compassionate release request denied

Defendant fears contracting COVID-19, but records show he has been fully vaccinated

By: Bennett Loudon October 28, 2021 0

A federal judge has denied a request for compassionate release from prison filed by an inmate who fears contracting the COVID-19 virus. Defendant Winsett Derrick Stubbs pleaded guilty in July 2018 to two counts of federal bank robbery. Stubbs was accused of an attempted robbery of the Chase Bank at 560 Monroe Ave., and robbery of the ...

