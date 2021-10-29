Paul Nunes

Partner, Heisman Nunes & Hull LLP

Years in current role:40

What do you enjoy most about practicing intellectual property law?

What I enjoy most about it is that it provides me with an opportunity to work with creatives and also to be creative. Some areas of the practice of law, including parts of mine, involve just ticking the boxes. If you learn the rules and follow the rules, you are fine. In intellectual property law, following the rules is just step one. The practice challenges you to think out of the box. It ain’t called “intellectual” property law for nothing.

What has been the biggest challenge you’ve dealt with over the past year?

Like for most people, it was COVID. Fortunately Heisman Nunes & Hull was well prepared. When we formed the firm in 2019, we wanted to be able to work remotely. So we invested in all the cool gear: high-grade cellphones and laptops, robust home printers, new hip software, etc. Only eight months later, the world shut down. But at the time we were only thinking about our long winters and summer vacations. We didn’t know we were being so prescient. More recently, we have resumed normal office hours. We encourage everybody to get their shots.

What do you see as the biggest changes in the legal industry in the next 3-5 years?

There will be many big changes ahead. But the biggest will be our increased use of technology. Many court proceedings will remain virtual. As will conferences among counsel and clients. We are now accustomed to talking to each other on screen. At the same time, we need personal human interaction. In a world driven by technology, how do we mentor new lawyers, nurture and support our staff, communicate persuasively to the court, build trust and loyalty with our clients? That’s the challenge. But I’m ready. It’s exciting.

What community organizations do you support as a volunteer and why?

I have been a longtime supporter of arts in education and am a member of the Teaching Artists of Rochester (TA ROC) board. TA ROC brings vetted top-quality teaching artists into our local schools. I believe strongly that art, in its many forms — music, dance, drama, even balloon sculpture (have you seen the work of Airigami?) — can inspire and grow young minds. It’s not all about reading, writing and arithmetic. Howard Gardner’s breakthrough work on multiple intelligences opened my eyes to how children learn in different ways. Exposure to the arts at an early age is very important to building balanced adults.

What are you most looking forward to doing as COVID restrictions ease?

Visiting family. I have a daughter who lives in San Francisco and a daughter and granddaughter who live in London. My mom, who is 92 and a big Red Sox fan, lives in Massachusetts. My wife and I would like to travel to see them. Also, I love playing music to a live audience. I play piano in a New Orleans roots and blues band called The Occasional Saints and guitar in an Americana band called the PV Nunes Band. Come out and see us.