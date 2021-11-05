Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Employment / NY’s paid family leave to include care for siblings starting in 2023

NY’s paid family leave to include care for siblings starting in 2023

By: Kevin Oklobzija November 5, 2021 0

New York's paid family leave will be extended to include care for siblings starting in 2023 but other provisions of the law are essentially unchanged. Gov. Kathy Hochul recently signed into law the provision that allows employees to take paid leave to care for siblings. The current law covers only care for spouses, domestic partners, children ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo