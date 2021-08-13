Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Covid19 Coverage / Many employers caught between the vaccine and a hard place

Many employers caught between the vaccine and a hard place

By: Velvet Spicer August 13, 2021 0

Vaccine mandates are becoming more popular among large corporations and small businesses alike. But one in five Americans remain vaccine-resistant. What is an employer to do? Luke Wright, a partner at Harter Secrest & Emery LLP who practices in the area of labor and employment, said one of the questions clients are asking themselves and their attorneys is what ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo