Convictions reversed by state appeals court

Judge refused to replace assigned counsel

By: Bennett Loudon January 14, 2022 0

A state appeals court has reversed drug and weapon convictions because the judge denied the defendant’s multiple requests for a new court-assigned attorney. Defendant Nyquan English, 27, was convicted in state Supreme Court in Brooklyn before Justice Miriam Cyrulnik in June 2017 of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree robbery, two counts of first-degree robbery, two ...

