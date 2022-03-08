Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Drug conviction reversed over illegal search

Drug conviction reversed over illegal search

By: Bennett Loudon March 8, 2022 0

A state appeals court has reversed a drug conviction, suppressed the evidence, and tossed the indictment because of an illegal search. Defendant Torey Smith was convicted of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in Wayne County Court in May 2019 before Judge Daniel G. Barrett. In a recent decision, the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo