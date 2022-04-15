Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Law / Rape conviction affirmed in split decision despite apparent Brady violation

Rape conviction affirmed in split decision despite apparent Brady violation

Brady material provided four days before trial

By: Bennett Loudon April 15, 2022 0

In a split decision, a state appeals court has affirmed a rape conviction, despite an apparent Brady violation.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo