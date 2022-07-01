Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Conviction reversed on speedy trial grounds

Conviction reversed on speedy trial grounds

Judge failed to detail basis of 'complex case'

By: Bennett Loudon July 1, 2022 0

A federal appeals court has reversed a fraud conviction on speedy trial grounds. After a three-and-one-half year delay, defendant Aleksandr Pikus was convicted of conspiring to launder the proceeds generated by a network of Brooklyn medical clinics that were allegedly defrauding Medicare and Medicaid. His appellate attorneys argued that the district court should have granted their motions ...

