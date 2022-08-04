Miles P. Zatkowsky

Rochester Elder Law Attorney, Partner, Dutcher & Zatkowsky

Years in current role: 30

What has been your biggest success over the past year?

Growing a team of professionals who successfully work together despite the many challenges of COVID-19 both in the workplace and at home. We have come through the other side with a stronger team and commitment to helping others during challenging times.

What are your expectations for the rest of this year?

To add to our practice and continue to hone our expertise and customer service so that clients can feel their individual importance in a society with increasingly less focus on service, consideration and professionalism.

What advice would you give someone starting a trusts and estates practice right now?

Learn, learn, and keep learning. The law is always changing, and the options grow and shrink with the economy. It is imperative that you focus on the basics and listen to what the client needs and wants.

If you could practice one area of law that you haven’t practiced in your career, what would it be and why?

There isn’t one really. I just wish I had focused on helping our seniors and vulnerable populations sooner. Working with veterans of WWII is filled with history and important life lessons.

What is one personal goal you have for the next year?

To maintain our incredible staff and then add to that so we can help more people and provide more educational opportunities for the public.