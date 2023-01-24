Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Phillips Lytle | Jacob Sonner

Phillips Lytle | Jacob Sonner

By: Daily Record Staff January 24, 2023 0

Phillips Lytle announces that Jacob Sonner has been elected as partner in the firm. Sonner is a member of the firm’s Litigation Practice Group, concentrates his practice in the areas of construction litigation and commercial litigation, including commercial disputes, breach of contract claims and commercial torts. His practice also includes product liability defense litigation, eminent domain ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo