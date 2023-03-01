Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / ‘Making a Murderer’ rebuttal to air early summer in new series ‘Convicting a Murderer – A Season of Truth’

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires STEVE SCHUSTER March 1, 2023 0

They’re back and coming to a television screen near you. Steven Avery, Ken Kratz, Andrew Colborn and Tom Fassbender may soon return to your living room in a never-been-seen-before series, “Convicting a Murderer.” The new series is far from another season or sequel to the controversial Netflix series, “Making a Murderer.” In fact, “Convicting a Murderer” ...

