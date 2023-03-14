Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Phillips Lytle LLP | Deborah Doxey

Phillips Lytle LLP | Deborah Doxey

By: Patty Remmell March 14, 2023 0

Phillips Lytle LLP announces that Deborah Doxey has been elected to the Governing Committee, the governing body of the firm that sets strategy and oversees management, as the committee’s chair.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo