Phillips Lytle | Roxanne Mercado

By: Daily Record Staff March 27, 2023 0

Phillips Lytle announces that Roxanne Mercado has joined the firm’s Corporate Practice Group. Mercado focuses her practice on general corporate, securities and private equity matters. She received her LL.M. from Columbia Law School and her J.D. from Ateneo De Manila University School of Law.

