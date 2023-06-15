Sheldon W. Boyce Jr.
Partner, Brenna Boyce PLLC
Years in current role: 16
What do you enjoy most about your position?
What do I enjoy the most? I enjoy, helping my community receiving the justice they deserve.
What is one thing you hope to accomplish before the end of the year?
I hope to expand our Honeoye Falls Office. We have already started to create more work spaces in hopes to bring in more sectors of law in 2024.
This profile is part of The Daily Record's Power List for Personal Injury for 2023. Information used in this profile was sourced from the honoree. View the full list here.