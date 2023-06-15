Sheldon W. Boyce Jr.

Partner, Brenna Boyce PLLC

Years in current role: 16

What do you enjoy most about your position?

What do I enjoy the most? I enjoy, helping my community receiving the justice they deserve.

What is one thing you hope to accomplish before the end of the year?

I hope to expand our Honeoye Falls Office. We have already started to create more work spaces in hopes to bring in more sectors of law in 2024.

