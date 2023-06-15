William D. Christ

Partner, Phillips Lytle LLP

Years in current role: 30 (5 as Litigation Practice Group Leader)

What do you enjoy most about your position practicing on the defense side of personal injury litigation?

As a litigation defense attorney, I enjoy working hand-in-hand with our clients to identify innovative solutions for their matters.

What is one thing you hope to accomplish before the end of the year?

Continuing to serve our clients as trusted legal advisors, understanding the clients’ business needs and goals to provide top-notch legal representation and strategic vision.

What do you think the biggest change in your practice area will be over the next 3-5 years?

The portability of the practice allowing us greater opportunities to harness talent remotely from around the country. We also expect to see greater innovation, and AI will continue to drive greater efficiencies in the practice.

What do you enjoy most about practicing law in the Rochester area?

Phillips Lytle has a strong litigation practice in the Rochester area and as the former Litigation Practice Group Leader at the firm, I work closely with members of the litigation team in Rochester to expand our considerable bench strength.

