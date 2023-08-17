Phillips Lytle adds four lawyers

Firm has goal of adding 40 attorneys

Phillips Lytle LLP has announced the hiring of four new attorneys as the firm moves closer to a recruitment goal of hiring 40 new attorneys as part of the firm’s recently adopted strategic plan.

The new attorneys are:

Nicholas C. Roberts, who joined Phillips Lytle as an associate in the litigation practice group. He is a seasoned litigator who has represented individuals, small businesses, and major corporations in a wide range of matters. Roberts received his juris doctor degree from Indiana University Maurer School of Law, his master’s degree from Syracuse University and his bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California.

Ophélie Ducailloux is an associate (admission pending) in the firm’s banking and financial services practice group, representing financial institutions in a wide range of secured and unsecured transactions. She received her master of laws degree at Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law, and her master’s degree in private and European law, and a bachelor of laws degree from the University of Limoges School of Law, in France.

Meghan A. Del Pozzo joins the firm as an associate on the real estate industry team. Del Pozzo concentrates her practice in real estate development. She received her juris doctor from Capital University Law School and her bachelor’s degree from Fairfield University. She is admitted to practice in New York and Ohio.

Molly K. Brennan joins the firm as special counsel in the environmental law and land use, permitting and zoning practices, as well as the energy and renewables industry team. She has expertise in complex environmental, land use, wetland, regulatory, compliance, legislative and procurement matters. She previously was executive agency counsel for the New York City Department of Sanitation. Brennan received her J.D. from the State University of New York at Buffalo Law School and her B.A. from Boston University. She is admitted to practice in New York, California, and the District of Columbia.