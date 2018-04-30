Don't Miss
Home / News / Greater Rochester Association for Women Attorneys celebrates 35 Years

Greater Rochester Association for Women Attorneys celebrates 35 Years

By: Nora A. Jones April 30, 2018 0

The 35th Anniversary Gala of the local women’s bar association was officially “sold out” as several founding members, many past presidents and GRAWA President Jodie Ryan gathered with friends and family on April 27 at the Penthouse at One East Ave. The jubilant crowd included at least three generations of women and men, with representatives from ...

