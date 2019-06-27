Don't Miss
Home / Around Town / MCBA Young Lawyers Section elects new officers

MCBA Young Lawyers Section elects new officers

By: Daily Record Staff June 27, 2019 0

The MCBA Young Lawyers Section held their annual meeting June 26 and elected new officers and co-chairs for the 2019-20 bar year. From left, sitting: CLE Co-chair Joshua Levitt, Immediate Past Chair Alissa Brennan, Chair Jessica Clemente, Chair-elect Katerina Kramarchyk, Secretary Lesley Niebel. From left, standing: Community Service Co-chair Abigail Giarrusso, Nominations Co-chair Lauren Baron, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo