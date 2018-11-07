Don't Miss
Mortgages Recorded October 4, 2018

Mortgages Recorded October 4, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff November 7, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded October 4, 2018                  69   BRIGHTON, NY PAUL, KEITH Property Address: 50 COBB TER, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3340 Lender: MICHAEL A MONILE Amount: $86,400.00 ELLIS, ASHLEY L & CACCAMISE, GLENN D Property Address: 50 COUNCIL ROCK AVE, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2503 Lender: DAVID L ELLIS Amount: $220,000.00   EAST ROCHESTER, NY BARKER, CHELSEA E Property Address: 139 W IVY ST, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-1815 Lender: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $97,000.00 BARKER, CHELSEA ...

