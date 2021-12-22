Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Dec. 14, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Dec. 14, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 22, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded December 14, 2021          140 NOT PROVIDED AUDINO, MARK A Property Address: 237 BECKWITH ROAD, HENRIETTA NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $61,900.00 BENNETT, CHERLYN & BENNETT, LONNIE L Property Address: 73 WOODMAN PARK, ROCHESTER NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $31,000.00 BLIND, KENNETH N & BLIND, LAURA J Property Address: 1487 ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo