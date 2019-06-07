Don't Miss
Home / Around Town / Harter Secrest hosts Rochester Legal Diversity Clerkship Program reception

Harter Secrest hosts Rochester Legal Diversity Clerkship Program reception

By: Daily Record Staff June 7, 2019 0

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP hosted a reception Thursday evening for these law students, the summer associates in this year’s Rochester Legal Diversity Clerkship Program. Left to right: Hailey Trippany (Eastman Kodak Co.); Allana Benton (Constellation Brands); Alexandra Casey (Harris Beach PLLC); Halima Begum (state Supreme Court); Justice Dunwoody (Barclay Damon LLP); Bessie Zhao (Nixon ...

