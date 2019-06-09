Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded May 21, 2019

Mortgages Recorded May 21, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff June 9, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded May 21, 2019  79   14420 BRENNER, JAMES Property Address: 3057  PARMA TOWNLINE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $160,000.00 14445 MILLIGAN, CHARLES M & MILLIGAN, DANIELLE C Property Address: 329 EAGLEHEAD ROAD, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $60,000.00 TUTTOBENE, ANN M Property Address: 601 MCKINLEY STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Lender: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $69,000.00 14450 BOGDANOFF, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo