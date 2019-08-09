Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded July 25, 2019

Mortgages Recorded July 25, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff August 9, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded July 25, 2019  105   NOT PROVIDED GIRSCH, GRACE & GIRSCH, STEPHEN J Property Address: 56 HIGHLAND PARK, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CITIZENS BANK NA Amount: $41,400.00 NUJAX LLC & NUJAX LLC Property Address: 67 VALOIS STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: RELIANT COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $400,000.00 TAYLOR, JAN J Property Address: 56 KINGS LACEY WAY, PERINTON NY Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $100,000.00 YOK, CHENDA Property Address: 1396 ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo