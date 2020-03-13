fbpx
Judgments Recorded December 10, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff March 13, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded December 10, 2019   JOHNSON, SEBRINA 171 DRAKE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14617 Favor: JEFFERSON CAPITAL SYSTEMS, LLC Amount: $4,677.43 KOSTER, SARAH 6313 TUCKAHOE ROAD, WILLIAMSON NY 14589 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $200.00 LEBEAU, BRIDGET L Favor: DISCOVER BANK Amount: $4,871.54 LOGVINSKY, KONSTANTIN 216 MIDDLESEX ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14610 Favor: MARINER FINANCE, LLC Amount: $4,051.37 MAROWSKI, LAURIE B 102 VISTA DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14615 Favor: DISCOVER BANK Attorney: FORSTER & ...

