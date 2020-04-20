fbpx
Mortgages Recorded April 6, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 20, 2020 0

Mortgages   Recorded April 6, 2020   91   NOT PROVIDED 179 LAKE AVE INC & 179 LAKE AVE INC Property Address: 122 SPENCER STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: GENESEE REGIONAL BANK Amount: $430,120.00 HICKEY, JENNIFER L & HICKEY, SEAN F Property Address: 91 STONELEDGE WAY, PENFIELD NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $13,488.76 HIGH STREET 84 LLC Property Address: 84 HIGH STREET, PERINTON NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND ...

