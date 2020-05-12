fbpx
Mortgages Recorded April 28, 2020

Mortgages Recorded April 28, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff May 12, 2020

Mortgages Recorded April 28, 2020 126 NOT PROVIDED AMBROSCH, NICKLAUS P & CAVIGLIANO, MICHELLE Property Address: 76 WOODGREEN DRIVE, PITTSFORD NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $238,500.00 GOLDEN EGG PROEPRTY INVESTMENTS LLC & GOLDEN EGG PROEPRTY INVESTMENTS LLC Property Address: 53 POST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: FAMILY FIRST OF FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $149,600.00 14420 AUSTIN, DINA E & AUSTIN, KEVIN L Property Address: 2849 LAKE ROAD, ...

