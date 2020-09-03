Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Aug. 24, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff September 3, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded August 24, 2020 119 NOT PROVIDED SCOTTSVILLE COMMONS LLC & SCOTTSVILLE COMMONS LLC Property Address: 3982 SCOTTSVILLE ROAD, WHEATLAND NY Lender: NORTHWEST BANK Amount: $6,327.59 SIMPSON, NANCY L & SIMPSON, NANCY L Property Address: 640  CENTER ROAD, PARMA NY Lender: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $48,424.57 WEBSTER COMMONS LLC Property Address: 975 RIDGE ROAD, WEBSTER NY Lender: NORTHWEST ...

