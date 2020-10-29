Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Oct. 19, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Oct. 19, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff October 29, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded October 19, 2020 133 NOT PROVIDED JDW RENTAL PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 4 NORTH MAIN STREET, MENDON NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $140,000.00 UR PORTFOLIO I, LLC & UR PORTFOLIO I, LLC Property Address: 1116-1118 SOUTH PLYMOUTH AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: THE UPSTATE NATIONAL BANK Amount: $1,096,800.00 14416 KRAFTSCHIK, LAURA Property Address: 99 SHERIDAN ...

