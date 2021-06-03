Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded May 24, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded May 24, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 3, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages   Recorded May 24, 2021   172   NOT PROVIDED 2320 LYELL AVE LLC Property Address: 2320 LYELL AVENUE, GATES NY Lender: DOLLARS SENSE MORTGAGE INC Amount: $250,000.00 BROWN, KATRINA M Property Address: 68-70 MERRILL STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: FIFTH THIRD BANK Amount: $13,760.90 HOLDEN, BARBARA A Property Address: Lender: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $70,000.00 14420 BLOSENHAUER, BARBARA S & BLOSENHAUER, JOSEPH F Property Address: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo