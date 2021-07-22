Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 13, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 22, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded July 13, 2021   119 14168 MALOWITZ, BEVERLY E & MALOWITZ, MARVIN D Property Address: 17 LEMARC COURT, BRIGHTON NY 14168 Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $7,679.95 14420 HALL, FLOSSIE J & HALL, MICHAEL Property Address: 68 TALAMORA TRAIL, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MERS INC Amount: $305,620.00 HARDIE, GREGORY E Property Address: 275 140 OWENS ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ...

