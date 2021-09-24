Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Sept. 16, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Sept. 16, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 24, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded September 16, 2021      100 NOT PROVIDED 696 NORTH WINTON ROAD LLC Property Address: 696 N WINTON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY Lender: M & T BANK Amount: $180,000.00 BRUCKNER, LAUREN BETH & ROTH, AMY MARIE Property Address: 22 ALDERBROOK TRAIL, OGDEN NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $364,800.00 EAR PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 70-66 ELMORE ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo