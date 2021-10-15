Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Oct. 4, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Oct. 4, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 15, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded October 4, 2021        136 NOT PROVIDED ASHLAR INVESTORS INC Property Address: 1150 ELMWOOD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $92,956.50 CALLAHAN-PECK, KAYLA & PECK, KYLE Property Address: 180 STONELEDGE WAY, PENFIELD NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $276,100.00 CAMERON, BONNIE E Property Address: 76 TRUE HICKORY DRIVE, GREECE NY Lender: CITIZENS ...

