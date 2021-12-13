Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Dec. 3, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Dec. 3, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 13, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded December 3, 2021           165 NOT PROVIDED CHHETRI, LOK & CHHETRI, NAINA Property Address: 44 CANDLEFORD HEIGHTS, HENRIETTA NY Lender: CITIZENS BANK, NA Amount: $235,000.00 14420 BROWN, WILLIAM G IV Property Address: 2403 IRELAND ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $79,100.00 MAZLUM, RACHEL Property Address: 121 DELAINA ROSE CIRCLE, BROCKPORT NY ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo