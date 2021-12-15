Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Dec. 7, 2021

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff December 15, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded December 7, 2021             82 NOT PROVIDED 8246 DELAWARE INC Property Address: 527-531 MONROE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: FIRST SYMETRA NATIONAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY OF NEW YORK Amount: $998,896.86 BAY & SONS LLC Property Address: Lender: M&T BANK Amount: $51,600.00 14420 HERRERA, HUGO R & HERRERA, MALEDA K Property Address: 76 SUGAR TREE CIRCLE, ...

