Home / News / Mayor Smith signs gun violence emergency order

Mayor Smith signs gun violence emergency order

By: Daily Record Staff December 28, 2021 0

Rochester Mayor James P. Smith has issued a gun violence emergency order giving Police Chief David M. Smith the authority to close businesses if they have a record of creating a public nuisance. Gun violence in Rochester, since January, is up 95% over the previous year. As of Dec. 22, there have been 345 shooting incidents ...

