Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Editor's Picks / Rochester councilman defeats indicted mayor in Democratic primary
Malik D. Evans
Malik D. Evans

Rochester councilman defeats indicted mayor in Democratic primary

By: The Associated Press Carolyn Thompson and Deepti Hajela June 23, 2021 0

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, who ran for a third term while under indictment in a campaign finance case and under fire for her handling of a police killing, was defeated in the Democratic primary by City Councilman Malik Evans.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo