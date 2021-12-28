Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
City of Rochester settles lawsuit alleging police beating, false arrest

Rural/Metro paying $25,000

By: Bennett Loudon December 28, 2021 0

The city of Rochester will pay $90,000 to settle a lawsuit accusing a group of police officers of falsely arresting and beating a man in 2016.

