City Council taking PAB authority fight to Court of Appeals

City Council taking PAB authority fight to Court of Appeals

By: Kevin Oklobzija June 30, 2021 0

In an ongoing attempt to empower the Police Accountability Board with disciplinary authority over the department, Rochester City Council will continue to fight rulings by the justice system, even after two legal defeats just five weeks apart. "From the start, we committed to seeing this fight through to the end," City Council President Loretta Scott said. "We ...

