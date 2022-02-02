Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Lawsuits claim landfill violates state Constitution

Lawsuits claim landfill violates state Constitution

By: Bennett Loudon February 2, 2022 0

Two lawsuits have been filed by a citizens’ group claiming the continued operation of an eastside landfill violates the New York State Constitution. The lawsuits were filed in state Supreme Court in Monroe County by Knauf Shaw LLP on behalf of the non-profit organization Fresh Air for the Eastside Inc. (FAFE). In addition to other claims, the ...

