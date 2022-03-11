Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
School district settles class action suit

School district settles class action suit

Settlement sets specific goals

By: Bennett Loudon March 11, 2022 0

The Rochester City School District has settled a federal class action lawsuit alleging the district failed to provide adequate services to students with disabilities. The original complaint was filed in July 2019 by the parents of five students. U.S. District Court Judge David G, Larimer on Tuesday approved the settlement and consent decree. The settlement and consent ...

