Home / News / Weapon charged dismissed

Weapon charged dismissed

Police traffic stop was illegal

By: Bennett Loudon March 16, 2022 0

A state appeals court has dismissed a weapon charge because the police traffic stop that led to the discovery of the evidence was illegal. Defendant Jose Ponce pleaded guilty in May 2019 in state Supreme Court in Onondaga County before Justice Gordon J. Cuffy to attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. In a decision released Friday, ...

