Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Assault conviction overturned

Assault conviction overturned

'The verdict is against the weight of the evidence'

By: Bennett Loudon May 6, 2022 0

A state appeals court has reversed an assault conviction and dismissed the indictment, Defendant Justin T. Palombi was convicted in September 2019 in Ontario County before state Supreme Court Justice Christopher S. Ciaccio, of third-degree assault. In a decision released April 29, the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, unanimously reversed the conviction. The charge stems ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo