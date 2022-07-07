Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Prison inmate gets $2 million award in lawsuit

Prison inmate gets $2 million award in lawsuit

Fourth Department affirms decision

By: Bennett Loudon July 7, 2022 0

A state appeals court has affirmed a $2 million judgment awarded to a prison inmate who was brutally assaulted by a guard. Plaintiff Roy Harriger filed the lawsuit in the New York State Court of Claims seeking damages for injuries suffered in May 13, 2015, at the hands of an unknown prison guard at Attica Correctional ...

