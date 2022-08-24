Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Appeals court dismisses vehicle and traffic violations

No evidence of location presented

By: Bennett Loudon August 24, 2022 0

A state appeals court has overturned three vehicle and traffic law violations because there was no evidence presented that the vehicle involved was in a public place.

