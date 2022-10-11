Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Gun conviction overturned

Gun conviction overturned

Defendant's statement to police should have been suppressed

By: Bennett Loudon October 11, 2022 0

A state appeals court has reversed a weapon conviction and granted a defense motion to suppress statements made to police.

