Anthony Piazza

Partner, Barclay Damon

Years in current role: 20

What has been your biggest success over the past year?

My biggest success has been managing a highly effective team of insurance coverage litigators across Barclay Damon’s platform of offices, including mentoring younger attorneys in our team. Another big success was favorably resolving a seven-figure insurance coverage dispute for a UK client.

What are your expectations for the next 6-12 months?

My expectations for the next 6-12 months include continuing to grow and diversify our client base and recruiting lateral insurance coverage partners in Barclay Damon’s major market offices in Boston, New Haven, and New York City.

What advice would you give someone starting out as a litigator right now?

Get as much courtroom experience as possible, including sitting in the back of a trial and watching effective attorneys at work. Hone your craft (including developing a specialty) through attending CLEs and handling matters, so that you become a “go to” attorney in your area of expertise. Become indispensable to one or more partners. Network and meet community members by getting involved in trade organizations and local nonprofits for which you can provide a benefit, and which are of interest you.

If you could practice one area of law that you haven’t practiced in your career, what would it be and why?

I’d choose intellectual property. It seems to have an interesting mix of law and technology, and there is a definite client need for attorneys with experience in this area.

What is one personal goal you have for the next year?

I want to continue to grow the team which I have the privilege of managing. I’d also like to keep institutionalizing our clients with attorneys who are progressing in their careers.