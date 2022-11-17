Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department sends case back to county court

Defense attorney gave client inaccurate advice

By: Bennett Loudon November 17, 2022 0

A state appeals court has sent a sex abuse case back to the lower court for a second time to address the defendant’s request to withdraw a guilty plea and to decide if the defendant should be granted youthful offender status.

