Stephen Segar

Founding Partner, Segar & Sciortino PLLC

Years in Current Role:

Steve Segar concentrates on personal injury and third-party litigation and workers’ compensation. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Rochester, cum laude. He contemplated the ministry and attended Yale Divinity School earning his master’s in religion. He soon recognized his true calling was the service of others through the law. Segar graduated from Albany Law School in 1986 and was admitted to practice law in New York in January 1987.

Segar is a member of the American Association for Justice, the American Bar Association, the New York State Bar Association, the New York State Trial Lawyers Association, the New York State Injured Workers’ Bar Association and the Monroe County Bar Association. He has lectured on topics relating to third-party litigation and workers’ compensation liens.

Service to the community is very important to Steve. He has served on the Stewardship Council at St. Joseph’s Church, the Board of Directors of the Epilepsy Foundation, the Fairport Baptist Homes Caring Ministries, the Anthony Poselovich Memorial Foundation, the Rochester Americans Foundation and the Board of Directors of the Alzheimer’s Association of Rochester. Steve funded a scholarship bearing his name to college bound seniors who suffer from the challenge of epilepsy.

“There have been a number of mentors who have influenced my life, but my father’s guiding hand helped me over numerous bumps in the road.” “He encouraged virtue and character development and was unwavering in his support of my education.”

Providing caring, compassionate and responsive service to his clients is the cornerstone of Steve’s practice – that from which all else flows. He also cites the courage and integrity of Theodore Roosevelt as inspiration for being a person of conviction and action: “Far better is it to dare mighty things, to win glorious triumphs even though checkered by failure, than to take rank with those poor spirits who neither enjoy much nor suffer much because they live in that gray twilight that knows not victory nor defeat.”

This profile is part of The Daily Record's Power List for Personal Injury for 2023. Information used in this profile was sourced from the honoree. View the full list here.